DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCP. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 292,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after acquiring an additional 240,890 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. DCP Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.60%.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

