Debitum Network Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Debitum Network has a market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Debitum Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Debitum Network has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00203623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.01169452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00086831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022440 BTC.

Debitum Network Profile

Debitum Network’s genesis date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Debitum Network is debitum.network.

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Debitum Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

