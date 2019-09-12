DeltaChain Hits Market Capitalization of $9,087.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $9,087.00 and $186.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00318465 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00053025 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006967 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001063 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.