Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) a GBX 55 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Davy Research raised Lloyds Banking Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price (down previously from GBX 75 ($0.98)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 66.56 ($0.87).

LLOY opened at GBX 52.60 ($0.69) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.49. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 1.12 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE bought 63,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 384,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total value of £203,908.49 ($266,442.56).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

