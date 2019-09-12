Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.40 ($40.00).

DPW stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €30.99 ($36.03). The company had a trading volume of 2,742,919 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.83. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

