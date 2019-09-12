Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.40 ($41.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.62 ($44.91).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €31.63 ($36.78) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.71. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

