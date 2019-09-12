DeviantCoin (DEV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $697.00

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $92,665.00 and approximately $697.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

