DEX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.42 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $29.77 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEX has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00201000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.01160845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00086776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016614 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.