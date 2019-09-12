DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DHT by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 2,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DHT by 551.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 271,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.37 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

