Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading Up 5.7%

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $37.49, 2,774,091 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,377,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

Several analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,083 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,365 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

