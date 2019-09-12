Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.73.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. 1,703,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.29 million, a P/E ratio of 135.20 and a beta of 1.47. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 23.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

