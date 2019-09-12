DigitalNote 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,542.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $4,542.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00724138 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003120 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

