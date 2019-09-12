DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded DISH Network from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised DISH Network from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DISH Network from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DISH Network from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.46.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.89. 2,172,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $9,354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,528,529 shares in the company, valued at $47,659,534.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,238,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 700,005 shares of company stock worth $21,958,159. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in DISH Network by 24.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 38,389 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 4.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 17.3% during the first quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in DISH Network by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.