Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the July 31st total of 110,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Dixie Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $100.39 million for the quarter.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

