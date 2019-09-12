Dock (DOCK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.77 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $1.77 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Fatbtc, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00201210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.01145599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00086952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,749,191 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

