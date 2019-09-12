DogeCash (DOGEC) Market Cap Hits $111,805.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $111,805.00 and approximately $606.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

