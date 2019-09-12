Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Update

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,600 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the July 31st total of 441,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of LPG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 331,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $11.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Dorian LPG news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 75,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $689,900.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,202.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,884,028 shares of company stock valued at $18,056,194. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth about $3,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 577.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 223,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 131.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 305,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 173,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,177,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 164,524 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

