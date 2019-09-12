Dotdigital Group’s (DOTD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of DOTD stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.20) on Monday. Dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The firm has a market cap of $272.09 million and a P/E ratio of 31.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.70.

About Dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

