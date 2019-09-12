Dougherty & Co Upgrades Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to “Buy”

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Dougherty & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPSI. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on Computer Programs & Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. 19,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,275. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $344.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.74 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,405.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $71,663.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,830 shares of company stock valued at $264,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 103,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

