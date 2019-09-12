Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,628,800 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 3,420,600 shares. Approximately 20.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DOVA traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,346. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Dova Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 544.09% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Research analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dova Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 2,387 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $32,964.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 10,450 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $166,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 610,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,169 and have sold 27,807 shares valued at $422,464. Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,553,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after buying an additional 427,209 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 164,761 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.