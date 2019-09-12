Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

DPG opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

