DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €181.29 ($210.80).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €155.70 ($181.05) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €148.24. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a fifty-two week high of €163.98 ($190.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

