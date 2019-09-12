e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 6,723 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $107,635.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 284,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $794.93 million, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.