Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.36

Shares of Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.36 and traded as low as $30.25. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 766 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $9.57 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. bought 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $29,770.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,618 shares of company stock worth $108,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

