EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE ECC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 171,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,898. The company has a market capitalization of $381.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s payout ratio is 150.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

