Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

NYSE:EMN opened at $74.64 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $100.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

