Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $2.34 on Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00022707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX, Huobi and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $37.48 million and $4.06 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.01155214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,881,025 coins and its circulating supply is 16,031,593 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BCEX, Huobi, LBank, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

