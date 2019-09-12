Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $3.88. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 0 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Electro-Sensors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electro-Sensors stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Electro-Sensors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

