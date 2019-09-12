Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $597.67

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $597.67 and traded as high as $632.80. Electrocomponents shares last traded at $632.00, with a volume of 648,270 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 591 ($7.72) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 686.38 ($8.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 579.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 597.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 130,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.76), for a total transaction of £773,685 ($1,010,956.49).

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

