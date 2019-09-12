Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Cut to C at TheStreet

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ESBK traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,404. The company has a market cap of $50.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. Elmira Savings Bank has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 61.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

