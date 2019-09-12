Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Update

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,800 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the July 31st total of 490,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

EME stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $86.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,351. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Natixis purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the second quarter valued at $218,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the second quarter valued at $104,276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emcor Group by 188.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after buying an additional 773,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Emcor Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Emcor Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 312,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after buying an additional 85,093 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

