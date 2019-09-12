Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,764 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.39% of Emerson Electric worth $159,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,480,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,115,000 after purchasing an additional 355,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,830,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,302,000 after purchasing an additional 146,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.7% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,919,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 214,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,469. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

