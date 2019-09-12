Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,829,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 2,138,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,744. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $81.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 7.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Encompass Health to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

