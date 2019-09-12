Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.83 ($18.41).

Shares of ENGI stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €13.94 ($16.21). 10,013,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €13.65.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

