Enigma (ENG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $337,497.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. Enigma has a total market cap of $23.70 million and approximately $337,497.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003056 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Kyber Network and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00823581 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001380 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, ABCC, OKEx, HitBTC, GOPAX, Bittrex, Upbit, AirSwap, Hotbit, Huobi, Tidex, Kyber Network, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

