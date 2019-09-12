Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Down 17.7% in August

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 39,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ ETTX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 9.11. The firm has a market cap of $94.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.44). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

