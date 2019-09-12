Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 31st total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on shares of Enviva Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 3,199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000.

Shares of EVA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.38. 615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,051. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 371.83%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.