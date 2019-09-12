EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the energy exploration company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.68. 3,121,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.09.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.