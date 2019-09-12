EOS Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $3.72 or 0.00035773 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Neraex, RightBTC and ChaoEX. In the last week, EOS has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $3.47 billion and $1.41 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001061 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,167,180 coins and its circulating supply is 931,467,169 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bilaxy, Cryptomate, ZB.COM, Koinex, Exrates, Upbit, Exmo, Vebitcoin, Bit-Z, BigONE, BitMart, Zebpay, Kucoin, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, Rfinex, Bitfinex, Mercatox, Coinbe, OTCBTC, Coindeal, CoinEx, ChaoEX, EXX, CoinExchange, Huobi, Livecoin, BitFlip, Fatbtc, GOPAX, CPDAX, OKEx, Tidebit, Liqui, Bitbns, DOBI trade, HitBTC, Kuna, Tidex, C2CX, Coinone, YoBit, QBTC, TOPBTC, BtcTrade.im, COSS, IDCM, IDAX, Poloniex, Binance, DragonEX, WazirX, OEX, CoinTiger, Coinsuper, Neraex, CoinBene, BCEX, Hotbit, Ovis, LBank, Cobinhood, RightBTC, Cryptopia, ABCC, Coinrail, DigiFinex, Bithumb, Bibox and Kraken. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

