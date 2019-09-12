EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

NYSE EQM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.97. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.94 million. On average, analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.52%.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

