Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EQIX has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Equinix from $505.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.58.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $530.84. 14,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,825. Equinix has a 12-month low of $335.29 and a 12-month high of $567.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $538.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 124 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.80, for a total value of $69,415.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,364.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total value of $198,763.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,404,948,000 after buying an additional 102,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,823,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,637,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,270,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,908,000 after buying an additional 85,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,787,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.