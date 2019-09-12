ERM Power Ltd (ASX:EPW) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

ERM Power Ltd (ASX:EPW) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.85. ERM Power has a one year low of A$1.44 ($1.02) and a one year high of A$2.50 ($1.77). The firm has a market cap of $618.21 million and a PE ratio of 5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43.

Get ERM Power alerts:

In other ERM Power news, insider Jon Stretch sold 360,000 shares of ERM Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.34), for a total value of A$678,600.00 ($481,276.60).

ERM Power Company Profile

ERM Power Limited, a diversified energy company, engages in the generation and sale of electricity in Australia and the United States. It operates through Business Energy Australia, Generation Assets, and Other segments. The company operates 662 megawatts of low emission gas-fired power stations in Western Australia and Queensland.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ERM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.