Ernest G. Burgess III Sells 3,000 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,114 shares in the company, valued at $7,987,626.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $84.20. 595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,430. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.15 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National HealthCare by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in National HealthCare by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,488,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

