ETRADE Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,345 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 175,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

