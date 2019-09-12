ETRADE Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.74. 29,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,371. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $120.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.50.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.