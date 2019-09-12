Euromoney Institutional Investor’s (ERM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ERM. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ERM traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,412 ($18.45). 52,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,346.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,296.81. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 1-year low of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,456 ($19.03).

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

