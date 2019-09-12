Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Update

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 776,900 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 887,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EEFT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.64. 9,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,329. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $91.78 and a 12 month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.94%. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. DA Davidson cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,386,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,903,000 after buying an additional 135,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,603,000 after buying an additional 635,710 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 550,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,635,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,681,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

