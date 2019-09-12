Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk to $175.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.48.

ADSK opened at $154.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,406.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $39,718.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,736 shares of company stock worth $774,024. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $225,864,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 489.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,805,000 after buying an additional 957,445 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,517,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,228,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $347,288,000 after buying an additional 519,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,249,141 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $366,384,000 after buying an additional 492,665 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

