eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE (OTCMKTS:EWLL) Stock Price Up 20.7%

Shares of eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Corp (OTCMKTS:EWLL) rose 20.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 838,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 430,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EWLL)

eWellness Healthcare Corporation develops a telemedicine platform for providing Distance Monitored Physical Therapy programs to pre-diabetic, cardiac, and health challenged patients through contracted physician practices and healthcare systems in the United States. The company is headquartered in Culver City, California.

