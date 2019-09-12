Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Extra Space Storage have outperformed its industry in the past six months. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 FFO per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The company enjoys presence in key cities and opts for joint ventures to drive long-term profitability. Focus on expansion of geographical footprint through accretive acquisitions and third-party management platform bodes well. Amid competitive summer leasing season, the company’s latest reported quarter’s performance indicates decent growth in same-store net operating income. However, the company operates in a highly-fragmented market in the United States. Also, there is a development boom of self-storage units in many markets. This high supply is likely to intensify competition for the company and curb its power to raise rents.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.04.

EXR traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.48. 51,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $83.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.19.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $30,102,336.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,571,861.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $98,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,485,794.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,524 shares of company stock valued at $32,159,600. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after purchasing an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $832,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

